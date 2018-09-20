South Africa

Cops found 'drug dealer's' cash stash in fridge, stove and bin

20 September 2018 - 17:14 By DAVE CHAMBERS
Acting Judge Russell MacWilliam said Aldeno Joseph and his “woefully inadequate” advocate presented an unconvincing argument for the return of the cash
Acting Judge Russell MacWilliam said Aldeno Joseph and his “woefully inadequate” advocate presented an unconvincing argument for the return of the cash
Image: iStock

A suspected drug dealer who kept more than R250,000 in his car, fridge, stove and bin has failed to convince a judge the cash should be returned to him.

Acting Judge Russell MacWilliam said Aldeno Joseph and his “woefully inadequate” advocate presented an unconvincing argument for the return of the cash.

In his Cape Town high court judgment, MacWilliam said advocate Dave Houze at one point advanced arguments that were more helpful to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, which successfully applied under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for the preservation of R252,051 confiscated from Joseph.

Police in Grassy Park, Cape Town, confiscated R20,000 from the car of 28-year-old Joseph in July 2017 and R232,051 from his Ottery home in January 2018.

The cash in the fridge was not cold, said MacWilliam, “the inference being that it had recently been placed there” and might have been the same packet police had seen Joseph carrying into the flat.

More cash was found hidden under the hotplates on the stove, “the last place one would keep money which had been obtained from a lawful source [because of] the risk that the bank notes might be burnt”.

2 Durban men in court after R1.3m drug bust

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been bust with 22‚200 capsules of heroin‚ 2‚826 pieces of rock cocaine and 505 mandrax tablets with an estimated street ...
News
2 days ago

Two bags of money were found in a bin outside the flat, and Joseph claimed they had been there for two months. MacWilliam said it was “inconceivable” that legitimate cash would be handled “in so cavalier a fashion ... with crime as it is in South Africa”.

Turning to Houze, a junior counsel admitted as an advocate in 2014, the judge said it became apparent during the case that his knowledge of the case was “woefully inadequate”, and he disappeared at one point for a 45-minute tea break — three times as long as the court allowed.

He struggled to find papers relating to the case from “a copious number of documents” he brought to court, then advanced an argument that was “seriously adverse” to Joseph’s interests.

The NDPP told the court Joseph, who has addresses in Ottery, Parow and Brackenfell, was a well-known drug dealer and had paid several admission-of-guilt fines for drug possession. Eleven “bankies” of dagga were seized from his car with the R20,000.

READ MORE:

Dagga ruling raises questions around driving stoned in SA

Being able to grow and smoke dagga at home is raising all sorts of questions‚ such as how to determine how intoxicated a smoker is behind the wheel.
News
2 days ago

South African sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug smuggling

For the first few days following his disappearance‚ the family of Tyrone Lee Coetzee searched high and low for him in South Africa‚ declaring him ...
News
22 days ago

Vietnam sentences SA drug smuggler to death

A Vietnamese court has sentenced a South African man to death for smuggling cocaine from Brazil into the country, state media reported on ...
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Nigerian crime fighter enters spirit world to catch sex traffickers Africa
  2. Ex-con arrested for k-word rant against Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. 'We will do our best to make amends' - Kessie Nair family South Africa
  4. Hate speech and crimen injuria charges for Kessie Nair's racist rant South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X