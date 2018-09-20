Convicted fraudster Kessie Nair‚ who posted a video in which he called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ has been arrested.

In the video Nair‚ who served six years in prison for corruption‚ called for the president to be "charged for defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source to all crime and violence and poor health care and poverty in this so-called true democracy."

Chatsworth community activist Brandon Pillay opened a case of hate speech and crimen injuria against Nair at the Bayview police station on Wednesday.

A provincial Hawks spokesman said on Thursday that the Hawks had arrested Nair and referred further queries to national Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi. Nair is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Pillay said the video "is deeply disturbing and this kind of destructive behaviour must be stopped in its tracks." He said the video was an "attention-seeking stunt designed to create outrage and racial division."

In a written post Nair says: "Let me GO down in History‚ becoming the first and last man‚ to called (sic) the Number ONE Citizen‚ the STATE PRESIDENT k*ff*r."

Nair goes on to say: "Achieved my goal‚ now I’m ready to DIE‚ for my intended message is public knowledge. Tuma Mena (sic) Westville Prison."

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday‚ an unapologetic Nair‚ who also claimed he was once a member of the notorious 26 prison gang‚ said his post was prompted by concern for the state of country.

Nair said he did not believe his rant would fuel tensions between Africans and Indians‚ but would rather defuse it.