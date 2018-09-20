South Africa

Father of quintuplets accused of being another woman's fiancé

20 September 2018 - 09:02 By Zoe Mahopo
The Buthelezi quintuplets seven days after being born are all breathing on their own.
Image: Masi Losi

While the country celebrated the news of the birth of a set of quintuplets this month‚ a Johannesburg bride-to-be was reeling in shock after learning through the media that the lucky father was actually her fiancé‚ according to a report.

The quints were born to Joe Buthelezi and his partner in Vosloorus on September 6. They are said to be healthy but will remain in hospital‚ as doctors would like their birth weight to be doubled before their discharge.

Sowetan newspaper reported on the alleged love triangle on Thursday‚ quoting well-placed sources.

Buthelezi told the newspaper they had broken up.

“I had paid lobola during the year indicated [2014]‚ but I am not in a relationship with her anymore. There were no plans for a wedding.”

