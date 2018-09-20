South Africa

Great-gran's slaying leads cops to serial killer suspects

20 September 2018 - 08:00 By Belinda Pheto
Engela van Wyk, 86, was found murdered on June 24 at a retirement village in Springs, east of Johannesburg. The suspects are linked to at least three other similar murders.
Image: Supplied

A murder trail recorded in Mpumalanga and Gauteng has left police investigating the possibility that they are dealing with a pair of serial killers, preying on elderly women.

Three months and four bodies later, Johnny du Plooy, 26, and Shaun Oosthuizen, 38, from Munsieville on Gauteng’s West Rand were finally arrested back in their home town.

In all the cases the same modus operandi was used: overpowering the aged women and stuffing their mouths with a cloth before tying them up and making off with small items that are easy to transport and sell.

