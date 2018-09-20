Great-gran's slaying leads cops to serial killer suspects

A murder trail recorded in Mpumalanga and Gauteng has left police investigating the possibility that they are dealing with a pair of serial killers, preying on elderly women.

Three months and four bodies later, Johnny du Plooy, 26, and Shaun Oosthuizen, 38, from Munsieville on Gauteng’s West Rand were finally arrested back in their home town.

In all the cases the same modus operandi was used: overpowering the aged women and stuffing their mouths with a cloth before tying them up and making off with small items that are easy to transport and sell.