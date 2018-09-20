Convicted fraudster and former local councillor Kessie Nair is expected to appear in court on Thursday‚ following a racist social media rant he made against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE that Nair would make a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court in connection with inciting public violence and crimen injuria.

“The Hawks stepped in because this is regarded as a crime against the state‚” said Mulaudzi.

Chatsworth community activist Brandon Pillay opened a case of hate speech and crimen injuria against Nair at the Bayview police station on Wednesday. Nair was arrested on Wednesday night.

Pillay said the video "is deeply disturbing and this kind of destructive behaviour must be stopped in its tracks."

Nair’s Facebook post and video went viral after he uploaded it on Tuesday.