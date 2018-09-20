South Africa

'How Zwane led the fight to save the Guptas' accounts'

20 September 2018 - 06:04 By Karyn Maughan
New e-mail disclosures provide fresh evidence that former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane might have misled parliament over his Gupta links.
New e-mail disclosures provide fresh evidence that former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane might have misled parliament over his Gupta links.
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

Testimony by senior banking officials at the Zondo commission of inquiry this week lifted the lid on how Zwane, during meetings with Standard Bank, Absa, First National Bank and Nedbank, threatened to take away the banks’ operating licences and in one instance pleaded with officials to “step in and save jobs”.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The testimony of four of South Africa’s major banks has unmasked former Mineral Resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane as the key champion fighting against a decision to close the Gupta family’s bank accounts.

The commission says Zwane has yet to apply to cross-examine the officials.

Most read

  1. Great-gran's slaying leads cops to serial killer suspects South Africa
  2. 'Language barrier' hampers police in dealing with foreigners South Africa
  3. The mothers of Alexandra children who died in fire were ‘good parents’: teacher South Africa
  4. Clan names on Castle cans are cool‚ says advertising watchdog South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X