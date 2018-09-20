Hunt on for lions on the loose in KZN

Police and wildlife experts are in pursuit of escaped lions in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A policeman, based in the town of Glückstadt, about 30km from Vryheid, told TimesLIVE that officers were deployed on Thursday morning after receiving reports that lions were spotted in the area.

“Initially we heard that two lions were roaming near a petrol station. We received an update that there may be four lions on the loose,” said the policeman, who refused to be named.

“Police and wildlife experts are working together to track the lions.”

He said residents of the town were "very, very scared”.

“We are not sure where they may have come from,” he added.

Provincial wildlife authorities were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.