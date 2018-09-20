Identity of ward councillor killed north of Pretoria revealed

The identity of an ANC councillor who was shot and killed on Wednesday night north of Pretoria has been revealed.

The ANC Greater Tshwane region said in a statement that Winterveld ward 19 councillor Esther Motumane was the victim of an unknown gunmen.

“Comrade Esther Motumane was ambushed by unknown assailants [on Wednesday] in the evening close to her home. [They] shot at her while she was in her vehicle with her three children and another adult passenger,” regional secretary Eugene Modise said.

Motumane’s children are aged four, six and eight-years-old.

Her car crashed into the wall of a nearby house after the shooting. She was rushed to a hospital, where she passed away.

“Motumane was dear to us and we will pick up her spear and continue with the fight against poverty, inequality and unemployment. We will also fight against the scourge of crime in her memory,” Modise said.

“This is now the second cold-blooded killing of a ward councillor in three months in our region after comrade Siphiwe Montlha was also killed in cold blood in Soshanguve.”

Police confirmed the attack and are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.