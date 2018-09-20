South Africa

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting on KZN highway

20 September 2018 - 19:05 By Jeff Wicks
Sources with knowledge of the incident‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that at least two men had been killed.
Image: 123rf.com/Tibor Duris

Police are at the scene of a shooting on the N2 near Mandini‚ on the KZN north coast‚ on Thursday.

This comes after police shot and killed three men in the same area on Monday after officers traced men they believed were going to commit a robbery.

About Monday’s incident‚ police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said when police had attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle‚ they had fired on officers.

Zwane was not available for comment on the latest incident at the time of publishing.

