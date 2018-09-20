A grade 12 teacher in Limpopo is traumatised after an 18-year-old pupil assaulted her for confiscating his cellphone‚ according to education authorities.

“The Limpopo department of education has learnt with shock and disappointment the humiliation suffered by an educator‚” said spokesperson Sam Makondo.

The teacher was assaulted and water was poured on her face and body.

Makondo said an investigation into the circumstances around the incident was currently underway‚ adding that possessing a cellphone in class was against school rules.

The boy allegedly fled the scene after other teachers intervened to help their colleague.

Police were called and the boy was later arrested.

“The incident has left the educator traumatised‚” said Makondo. “Counselling has been arranged for her and all affected by the incident.”