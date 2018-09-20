Right-to-die man could face more murder charges

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison, who appeared in court on a murder charge on Wednesday, is being investigated for more cases of assisted suicide.

Prosecutor Megan Blow asked the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to postpone the case until November 16 to allow time for more investigations. She said “new information suggests that the accused may have committed murder in a similar fashion on more than one occasion”.

Davison, 57, was charged with the murder in 2013 of a doctor friend, Anrich Burger, who became a quadriplegic after a car crash eight years earlier.