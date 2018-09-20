South Africa

Two suspected robbers killed in shootout with police

20 September 2018 - 16:27 By JEFF WICKS
Police are at the scene of a shooting on the N2 near Mandini, north of Durban, on September 20 2018.
Police are at the scene of a shooting on the N2 near Mandini, north of Durban, on September 20 2018.
Image: Supplied

Two suspected armed robbers were killed in a gun battle with police on the N2 near Nyoni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

This is follows another showdown with gunmen on Monday in which three men were killed.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that officers had attempted to intercept a car travelling on the N2 shortly before midday.

“Police spotted the vehicle used by the suspects travelling on the north-bound lane. As police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the two occupants allegedly opened fire on police, damaging a police vehicle in the process. The two suspects were fatally wounded,” he said.

“Two unlicensed firearms were seized from the suspect’s vehicle. It is believed that the men were wanted on a number of armed robbery cases in the province,” he added.

Acting KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the bravery of the officers.

“Despite being attacked by these armed suspects our police officers fought back. Criminals must know that police officers will always defend themselves and members of the community when they are attacked. We will not be intimidated by these criminals and we will continue with our plans aimed at reining in wanted armed robbers in this province,” he said.

READ MORE:

Three dead in N2 highway shootout

KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday confirmed that officers had killed three men in a shootout on the N2 highway in the north of the province.
News
3 days ago

Rolex gang suspects arrested on William Nicol Drive

A family was saved from four robbers following their vehicle in Rivonia‚ northern Johannesburg‚ when police swooped on them before they could attack.
News
4 days ago

Third KZN 'cop killer' gunned down in shootout with police

A third man linked to the murder of KwaMashu policeman Mbiko Buthelezi was killed in a shootout with police in Ulundi in the early hours of Tuesday ...
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. All in a day's work? Pot 'enthusiasts' wanted to sample cannabis in Canada World
  2. Two suspected robbers killed in shootout with police South Africa
  3. London serial cat killer not human after all World
  4. France offers bonus to back women filmmakers World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X