Two suspected robbers killed in shootout with police

Two suspected armed robbers were killed in a gun battle with police on the N2 near Nyoni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

This is follows another showdown with gunmen on Monday in which three men were killed.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that officers had attempted to intercept a car travelling on the N2 shortly before midday.

“Police spotted the vehicle used by the suspects travelling on the north-bound lane. As police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the two occupants allegedly opened fire on police, damaging a police vehicle in the process. The two suspects were fatally wounded,” he said.

“Two unlicensed firearms were seized from the suspect’s vehicle. It is believed that the men were wanted on a number of armed robbery cases in the province,” he added.

Acting KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the bravery of the officers.

“Despite being attacked by these armed suspects our police officers fought back. Criminals must know that police officers will always defend themselves and members of the community when they are attacked. We will not be intimidated by these criminals and we will continue with our plans aimed at reining in wanted armed robbers in this province,” he said.