South Africa

Ward councillor gunned down north of Pretoria

20 September 2018 - 11:13 By Timeslive
Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Gunmen opened fire on a ward councillor‚ who was driving with two children and another passenger‚ in Winterveld, north of Pretoria‚ on Wednesday night.

Police on Thursday confirmed the attack‚ stating they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The councillor died in hospital‚ the SAPS said.

No further details are available as yet.

