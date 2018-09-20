WATCH | Hope and pray: Religious leaders march to parliament to fight crime

Members of various faith communities joined forces during a march to parliament on Thursday to highlight their concerns about crime in South Africa.

“We are saying down to gangsterism, down to guns and down to lawlessness,” said Bishop Templeton Mbekwa.

“We are standing behind our women and children and we are going to continue. We are going to strike while the iron is hot!”

A few hundred protesters chanted “no more violence” as they marched through Cape Town’s streets. Among them, bishops, imams, priests and other leaders dressed in their religious attire carried placards reading “Down with crime” and “Stop the abuse”.

Justice 4 Cape Town member Shireen Nordien lives in Belhar and says crime is rampant in her area. “Whether you’re poor, middle-class or part of the super rich, crime affects everyone in this country. So if we cannot unite for peace and justice, then what is left? That’s why we are here today," she said.

A memorandum was handed over to a parliamentary official, stating the group’s grievances relating to crime, gangsterism and domestic abuse.

The memorandum includes a proposal for the government to host a summit, where all roleplayers and stakeholders would be represented, to engage at the highest level on solutions that would benefit South Africa.

“The time has come for faith leaders to act because they have a big impact on communities and policy,” said community activist Hanif Loonat.

“Crime in South Africa is out of control and religious leaders have a duty to help fight it.”