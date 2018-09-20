WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Lynne Brown's lawyers apply for cross-examination
20 September 2018 - 10:25
Lynne Brown wants to clear her name at the State Capture inquiry. Her lawyers will apply for cross-examination of witnesses.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has granted Duduzane Zuma leave to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
He, however, rejected the application by Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to cross-examine Jonas‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS boss Themba Maseko.
Zondo rejected the Guptas' application as they were outside the country and are not prepared to return.