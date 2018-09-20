South Africa

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Lynne Brown's lawyers apply for cross-examination

20 September 2018 - 10:25 By timeslive

Lynne Brown wants to clear her name at the State Capture inquiry. Her lawyers will apply for cross-examination of witnesses.


Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has granted Duduzane Zuma leave to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

He, however, rejected the application by Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to cross-examine Jonas‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS boss Themba Maseko. 

Zondo rejected the Guptas' application as they were outside the country and are not prepared to return.

