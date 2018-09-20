'We will do our best to make amends' - Kessie Nair family

The family of a Durban man who gained social media infamy for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word has distanced itself from his remarks.

Former local councillor‚ Kessie Nair‚ who is a relative of the late struggle stalwart Billy Nair‚ has been widely denounced for his video rant.

The family said in a statement: “Kessie's statements are irrational and deserve to be condemned . . . We urge the South African community to forgive him and we will do our best to make amends.”

Kessie’s brother Khrishnan Nair commented: “As a family we distance ourselves from such utterances and statements. We have a history of being in the trenches fighting apartheid and being involved in the struggle for the liberation of this country from the shackles of the Nationalist government.”