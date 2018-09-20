Should racists be isolated from society or forced to do community service to atone for their destructive behaviour?

This was the question posed on Thursday by Neeshan Balton‚ executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation‚ in the wake of a racist video made by Durbanite Kessie Nair that went viral this week.

“Irrespective of the grievances that people may have about the country or any other situation‚ using racist vitriol‚ hate speech or dehumanising any person irrespective of his or her position is unacceptable and cannot be allowed as a method to draw attention to issues‚” said Balton.

“More disturbing is that Nair’s rant is just one among many recent racist incidents that have taken place in South Africa. It is deeply concerning that racists still feel comfortable demeaning others with hate speech publicly and blatantly without any fear of reprisal.

“We reiterate that racism is not only unacceptable‚ it is illegal.”

Balton said South Africans ought to debate how to deal with racism more effectively.

“I don’t think that racists understand the type of social instability and tension that their racist views have the potential to unleash. It takes one racist incident to spark a situation that can become uncontainable and can wreak havoc on a society that is still deeply scarred by apartheid.