What to do with a problem like racism? – Kathrada Foundation weighs in
Should racists be isolated from society or forced to do community service to atone for their destructive behaviour?
This was the question posed on Thursday by Neeshan Balton‚ executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation‚ in the wake of a racist video made by Durbanite Kessie Nair that went viral this week.
“Irrespective of the grievances that people may have about the country or any other situation‚ using racist vitriol‚ hate speech or dehumanising any person irrespective of his or her position is unacceptable and cannot be allowed as a method to draw attention to issues‚” said Balton.
“More disturbing is that Nair’s rant is just one among many recent racist incidents that have taken place in South Africa. It is deeply concerning that racists still feel comfortable demeaning others with hate speech publicly and blatantly without any fear of reprisal.
“We reiterate that racism is not only unacceptable‚ it is illegal.”
Balton said South Africans ought to debate how to deal with racism more effectively.
“I don’t think that racists understand the type of social instability and tension that their racist views have the potential to unleash. It takes one racist incident to spark a situation that can become uncontainable and can wreak havoc on a society that is still deeply scarred by apartheid.
“There is an urgent need for all sectors of society‚ including family units‚ to not only ensure that racism is continually challenged but that policies are developed to take immediate action against racists‚" he said.
"Society needs to deliberate about what they would like to be seeing racists do as part of the rehabilitative process as well. Should racists simply issue an apology‚ or should they undergo anti-racism training as well? Should they be made to do community service as part of their sentence‚ or should they be made social pariahs for a long period of time?"
In addition‚ Balton called on businesses and schools to adopt anti-racism policies‚ and for families to discuss what their stance will be against relatives who clearly harbour racist views.
"Each one needs to start tackling the problem from within their own circles‚" he said.
The foundation slammed Nair's tirade and commended the Nair family for their rapid condemnation of his actions.
“While we are aware of questions regarding the mental health of Nair‚ this case cannot be handled differently and must still be adjudicated by legal authorities. It is the role of professionals appointed by the courts to advise if mental health had an impact on Nair’s actions - and if so‚ what appropriate punishment‚ rehabilitation and treatment is required.”
Nair‚ a former local councillor and convicted fraudster‚ was due to appear in court on Thursday in connection with inciting public violence and crimen injuria.