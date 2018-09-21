Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo
Ten people are believed to have been killed and dozens injured when a bus rolled down an embankment on the N1 in Limpopo early on Friday.
Emergency services officials said they arrived on the scene to find people scattered around the vehicle.
Ten people were declared dead at the scene‚ five sustained critical injuries‚ while 29 had minor to moderate injuries.
The injured were treated at the scene and then transported to hospital.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
An unknown number of people have died after this bus overturned and landed on its side on the N1 just outside Polokwane. The road has been temporarily closed. Second bus accident to claim lives on the Limpopo N1 in a short space of time. 11 people died last week. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Kd3Cyzn1Cv— Katlego Nyoni (@katlego4ever) September 21, 2018
The Limpopo Department of Transport urged motorists to use an alternative route to avoid the crash‚ which happened close to the Caltex Garage near Polokwane.
This is a developing story.
We have another Bus Accident on N1-26 next to Caltex Garage near Polokwane. The road is closed for now and please use R101. @_ArriveAlive @ReagaPLK @TrafficRTMC @TrafficSA— Limpopo Transport (@TransportLimCom) September 21, 2018