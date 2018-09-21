South Africa

Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo

21 September 2018 - 08:02 By TimesLIVE
Image: Katlogo Nyoni via Twitter

Ten people are believed to have been killed and dozens injured when a bus rolled down an embankment on the N1 in Limpopo early on Friday.

Emergency services officials said they arrived on the scene to find people scattered around the vehicle.

Ten people were declared dead at the scene‚ five sustained critical injuries‚ while 29 had minor to moderate injuries.

The injured were treated at the scene and then transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The Limpopo Department of Transport urged motorists to use an alternative route to avoid the crash‚ which happened close to the Caltex Garage near Polokwane.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. Murder-accused Rob Packham arrested for 'intimidating witnesses' South Africa
  2. Nontsikelelo Biko's life story to be shared in a book South Africa
  3. BREAKING: Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Serial BMW carjacker gets 25 years in prison South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X