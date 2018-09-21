Ten people are believed to have been killed and dozens injured when a bus rolled down an embankment on the N1 in Limpopo early on Friday.

Emergency services officials said they arrived on the scene to find people scattered around the vehicle.

Ten people were declared dead at the scene‚ five sustained critical injuries‚ while 29 had minor to moderate injuries.

The injured were treated at the scene and then transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.