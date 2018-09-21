There has been a significant drop in the numbers of rhinos poached across the country.

According to a department of environmental affairs statement on Friday‚ a day before World Rhino Day‚ there were “dramatic declines” in the number of rhinos poached between January to August this year in nearly all provinces.

Departmental spokesperson Albi Modise said 508 rhinos were poached in the eight-month period this year compared with 691 over the same period in 2017.

“Rhino poaching numbers in the Kruger National Park also continue to decline. In the period under review‚ a total of 292 rhinos were poached‚ compared to 332 in the same period last year‚” Modise said.