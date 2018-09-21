Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has urged motorists to ensure they are fit to drive and do vehicle safety checks after two bus crashes claimed at least 20 lives in less than a week in the province.

A trip from Harare to Johannesburg ended in tragedy early on Friday with bodies having to be pulled from underneath a long-distance bus that left the N1 southbound lane and rolled about 20km outside Polokwane. Initial investigations pointed to human error being a possible cause of the crash.

Mathabatha has promised strict policing of the roads.

“As we approach festive season‚ we will tighten up law enforcement and be merciless against transgressors‚” he said.

Limpopo authorities confirmed that nine people had died‚ after initial reports by emergency services said 10 people had died in Friday’s crash.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a statement on Friday that an accident reconstruction team had already started investigating the cause of the tragedy.

“Investigators from the RTMC have joined the team led by SA Police Service and preliminary indications from the team is that human error was the main cause crash. However‚ this will be further investigated by experts from the police and the RTMC.”