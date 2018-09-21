South Africa

'It's a whitewash': Whistleblower slams report on political killings

21 September 2018 - 08:00 By Bongani Mthethwa
ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala at the Moerane commission last year.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu, who was a close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, has described the Moerane Commission of Inquiry’s report into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal as a “whitewash, weak and vague”.

Zulu told Times Select after the release of the report by KZN premier Willies Mchunu in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, that the report did not offer anything new in its recommendations.

The report “does not get to the bottom of why people are killed”.

