Doctors say it is safer to keep 52 new born babies in the neonatal intensive care units and maternity wards at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus - where six babies died of drug-resistant klebsiella bacteria infection - than to move them elsewhere.

The risk of moving sick babies is too high‚ they said.

An infection control expert at Wits‚ critical care professor Guy Richards‚ also said there would not be a hospital in South Africa that didn’t have the increasingly common antibiotic resistant klebsiella bacteria.

Overcrowded wards and under-staffing has been blamed for the deadly outbreak in the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital‚ which led to 11 infections and six baby deaths.

Gauteng health department’s head of hospital services‚ Dr Medupe Modisane‚ said: “There are two babies who have Klebsiella pneumonia currently at the hospital and are receiving necessary treatment.”

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told media on Sunday that the hospital's maternity ward and neonatal ICU would be closed‚ cleaned and the babies moved elsewhere.

He said: “A plan to transfer the patients is already in place.”

But his spokesman Popo Maja said on Thursday that a medical committee who looked at the issue decided otherwise.

Modisane explained: “After a careful consideration of risks versus benefits inherent in the process of moving babies‚ and also in keeping with evidence-based medicine‚ a decision was taken not to remove the babies."