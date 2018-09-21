Nontsikelelo Biko's life story to be shared in a book

The National Heritage Council (NHC) will collaborate with the Steve Biko Foundation to pen and produce a book on the life of the former Black Consciousness Movement leader’s widow‚ Nontsikelelo Biko.

A panel of experts has been engaged to develop the book‚ which will build on Mama Biko’s existing biography.

“All of the people close to her will have an opportunity to be interviewed so that they can share their experiences with her‚” Mancotywa said.

Daily Dispatch