South Africa

Nontsikelelo Biko's life story to be shared in a book

21 September 2018 - 08:06 By Siphe Macanda
The National Heritage Council awarded Nontsikelelo Biko with the uBuntu Award on Wednesday, From left, Nkosinathi Biko, Samora Biko, Nontsikelelo Biko, NHC CEO Somwabile Mancotywa and board chair Dr Thulani Mbuli and communications manager Danny Goulkan.
The National Heritage Council awarded Nontsikelelo Biko with the uBuntu Award on Wednesday, From left, Nkosinathi Biko, Samora Biko, Nontsikelelo Biko, NHC CEO Somwabile Mancotywa and board chair Dr Thulani Mbuli and communications manager Danny Goulkan.
Image: SIPHE MACANDA

The National Heritage Council (NHC) will collaborate with the Steve Biko Foundation to pen and produce a book on the life of the former Black Consciousness Movement leader’s widow‚ Nontsikelelo Biko.

A panel of experts has been engaged to develop the book‚ which will build on Mama Biko’s existing biography.

“All of the people close to her will have an opportunity to be interviewed so that they can share their experiences with her‚” Mancotywa said.

Daily Dispatch  

READ MORE

Biko's widow honoured for her activism

The widow of the late Black Consciousness Movement activist Steve Biko‚ Mama Nontsikelelo Biko‚ was on Wednesday honoured for her role in community ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Remembering Steve Biko: 7 things you didn't know about the struggle icon

Thousands of words have been written about anti-apartheid activist Stephen Bantu Biko, but there are some facts about him that are not well known
Lifestyle
9 days ago

We have failed to make Steve Biko's dream a reality

This week marked 41 years since Stephen Bantu Biko was wantonly murdered by the apartheid state.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Murder-accused Rob Packham arrested for 'intimidating witnesses' South Africa
  2. Nontsikelelo Biko's life story to be shared in a book South Africa
  3. BREAKING: Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Serial BMW carjacker gets 25 years in prison South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X