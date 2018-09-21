A 22-year-old student caught with just over R9m in bundles of US dollars in her hand luggage at the OR Tambo International Airport intends to plead guilty to failing to declare the cash.

Fayrooz Saleh appeared nervous as she took her place in the dock at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Dressed in a tan T-shirt and sporting curly dark hair and glasses‚ she battled to stand still and swayed from side to side as her case was heard.

If her guilty plea is accepted‚ the court could order that she pay a fine that could amount to treble the value of the goods she failed to declare‚ or that she serve jail time not exceeding two years.

Besides failing to declare‚ Saleh‚ believed to be from Ennerdale in Johannesburg‚ also faces a charge suggesting the cash may be the proceeds of a crime. The state alleged that she took the money knowing it was obtained unlawfully.

It remains unclear where she got the cash.

She has no previous convictions or pending bail matters.