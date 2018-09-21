Rape culture and cyber-bullying are dominating the spaces students at higher-education institutions find themselves in.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg held a dialogue in an effort to unpack the causes and solutions to the challenges of rape culture and cyber-bullying at universities.

Giving a feminist perspective‚ Mandisa Khanyile‚ who formed part of the national #TotalShutDown steering committee‚ says people tend to lack responsibility for what they say online because they have a sense of safety behind the screens of their cellphones.

“They think they can do whatever they want. People’s lives are ruined when we think we can make jokes about them or shame them. We need to develop a culture that respects people’s dignity‚ privacy‚ their sexuality and decisions. People have made it okay to bully others because they can‚" said Khanyile.

“Social media is an unregulated space‚ and that should stop. We should find a middle ground.”

Khanyile used the example of “Black Twitter” – a term used to describe Twitter users who are black and who focus on the interest of black communities – which was both “great and horrible”.