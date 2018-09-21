They handed over the online petition of the MSA Student Representative Council (SRC)‚ which had 2‚736 signatories‚ to MSA president Alwyn Louw.

They are demanding:

• The new owners keep the naming rights and remain affiliated with Monash University‚ saying changing the name “will affect adversely the employability and perception with which the alumni are viewed in the job market”;

• Monash University Australia keep control and oversight of all academic material and qualifications currently accredited by Monash University;

• Formal‚ written and legally binding communication by Monash University confirming the sale will not affect the academic integrity‚ quality and accreditation of current Monash students; and

• All MSA staff keep their jobs.

An SRC member who wanted to remain anonymous said: “After Monash leaves‚ they [students] don’t want it to change into a college. A lot of students are just worried about what happens in five years’ time when they are done with their degrees… what happens when they present a Monash South Africa degree‚ but then it [the private university] has a different name or a different college.”