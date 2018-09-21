‘Treat us like a religion’ - traditional healers demand greater rights

Traditional healers should enjoy the same rights as religious leaders.

That’s the view of Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva‚ who chairs the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission).

"How come churches have more rights than traditional healers?" asked Mkhwanazi-Xaluva on Friday.

She was speaking to traditional healers at a seminar in Johannesburg to discuss regulations that govern the sector.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva told them it was time they fought against being dictated to by government: "It's time you stood up and said‚ ‘We are a religion - it's time you treat us like a religion’. Let's demand the same treatment."

Traditional healers are regulated by the Traditional Health Practitioners Act‚ which was passed in 2014.