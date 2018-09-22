South Africa

Pedestrian killed on N1

22 September 2018 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE
When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before on September 22 2018‚ they found a man lying in the fast lane of the highway.
When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before on September 22 2018‚ they found a man lying in the fast lane of the highway.
Image: iStock

A pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a vehicle on the N1 South after Maraisburg in Johannesburg on Friday night.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 7pm on Friday‚ they found a man lying in the fast lane of the highway.

“Upon further assessment‚ the man was found to have sustained fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene for further investigations.”

READ MORE:

Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo

Ten people are believed to have been killed and dozens when a bus rolled down an embankment on the N1 in Limpopo early on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Initial probe points to 'human error' in fatal Limpopo bus crash

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has urged motorists to ensure they are fit to drive and do vehicle safety checks after two bus crashes claimed at ...
News
21 hours ago

Light aircraft crash leaves two critically injured

Two men were critically injured in a light aircraft crash at an airfield in Bethlehem in the Free State on Wednesday morning‚ paramedics said.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fired drunk's drug-addled children kicked off Nederburg wine farm South Africa
  2. Pedestrian killed on N1 South Africa
  3. Tanzania president orders arrest of ferry operator after tragedy Africa
  4. Social media is a battlefield that can perpetuate sexual violence and ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X