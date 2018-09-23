South Africa

Goat found with knife in its back in Camps Bay

23 September 2018 - 17:27 By Nico Gous
A goat was found on Camps Bay beach with a knife embedded in its back after it apparently managed to escape from its captors.
A goat was found on Camps Bay beach with a knife embedded in its back after it apparently managed to escape from its captors.
Image: 123RF/Tim Hester

A goat has been found on a Cape Town beach with a knife embedded in its back after it apparently managed to escape from its captors‚ whom it is suspected might have been engaged in some kind of ritual.

The City of Cape Town said in a statement on Sunday it came across the “distressing sight” of a goat standing among the rocks in Camps Bay with a knife “firmly implanted in its back”.

Law enforcement officers from the city called the SPCA who came out and rescued the goat which had lost of a lot of blood.

“It is suspected the animal was involved in some type of ritual that occurred during the night on the beach but managed to evade its captors. The handle of the knife was wrapped in red cloth material.”

READ MORE

Honey the lonely dolphin, abandoned in Japanese aquarium, sparks public outcry

The plight of a lonely dolphin and dozens of penguins that have been abandoned in a derelict aquarium in Japan since the start of the year sparked ...
News
26 days ago

NSPCA investigators witness ‘brutal physical abuse’ of horses at army base

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has confirmed that it had to euthanise two army horses due to ‘brutal ...
News
1 month ago

NSPCA rejoices as dog-fighters ordered to remain in custody

Six people have been told they must stay in jail after appearing in court following their arrest in connection with a dog fight at the weekend.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Tanzania buries ferry disaster dead as toll hits 224 Africa
  2. Needle found in Australian strawberries sold in New Zealand World
  3. Goat found with knife in its back in Camps Bay South Africa
  4. Tip-off leads to arrest of seven suspects in Mitchells Plain South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X