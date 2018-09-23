The family of a wealthy businessman who was abducted outside court near Durban three weeks ago are too afraid to speak about his disappearance.

Sikhumbuzo Mjwara was kidnapped on August 30 outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. He owns the Barrio Restaurant in Umhlanga‚ is the director of several businesses and was a former eThekwini Municipality employee‚ the Sunday Independent reported.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of kidnapping was under investigation.

According to Zwane‚ Mjwara’s wife alleged that he was kidnapped by unknown people. The newspaper also reported that a friend who wished to remain anonymous said it was a “highly sensitive situation” and that they were praying for his safe return.

There have been several cases of businessmen being kidnapped and held for ransom in South Africa.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that private investigators had secured the release of Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker.

Alleged extortionist Nafiz Modack was reported to have been involved in securing his release in Kuils River‚ Cape Town‚ late on Monday.

Modack refused to comment on his involvement‚ saying only that he was “glad [Parker] was OK and safe with his family”.

Community safety MEC Dan Plato said the 65-year-old’s release was the result of “large sums of extortion money” being paid by the family.

The public relations consultant hired by the Parker family‚ Kaz Henderson‚ denied that a ransom was paid and said claims that Modack was involved in Parker’s release were “simply not true”.

Parker was kidnapped at gunpoint by five men in the parking basement of his company in July. He is a founder of the Foodprop Group‚ which owns the Foodworld chain of supermarkets.