South Africa

Lion on loose in Mpumalanga darted and captured

23 September 2018 - 13:23 By Mandla Khoza
A lion spotted by motorists along the N4 near Marloth Park in Mpumalanga is thought to have escaped from the Kruger National Park.
A lion spotted by motorists along the N4 near Marloth Park in Mpumalanga is thought to have escaped from the Kruger National Park.

A lion spotted by motorists along the N4 near Marloth Park in Mpumalanga has been darted and captured.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency Kholofelo Nkambule told SowetanLIVE that the lion would be returned to the Kruger National Park from which it is understood to have escaped.

“The lion has been found and darted. It is ready to be sent back to the park where it escaped from‚” said Nkambule.

The lion was sighted in the early hours of Sunday by motorists who posted a video and pictures on Facebook.

Traffic was earlier diverted to the old Tenbosch Road‚ but the busy N4 freeway that connects SA and Mozambique has since been reopened.

Lion spotted on side of N4 in Mpumalanga

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has warned the public to be on the lookout for a lion on the loose that has been spotted along the N4 ...
News
3 hours ago

Hunt on for lions on the loose in KZN

Police and wildlife experts are in pursuit of escaped lions, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Selling off assets won't save SAA‚ says DA South Africa
  2. Why doctor turned down R1m to euthanise his friend South Africa
  3. Three medics wounded at accident scene South Africa
  4. Three family members slain in their shop South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X