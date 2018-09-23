South Africa

Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision in Vanderbijlpark

23 September 2018 - 12:01 By Timeslive
A pedestrian was killed and three other people were injured in a vehicle collision in Vanderbijlpark on September 23 2018.
Image: Supplied by ER24

A pedestrian was killed and three other people were injured in a vehicle collision on the corner of Delfos Boulevard and Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 09H00‚ they found three patients sitting in front of a vehicle. All three had sustained minor injuries.

“A pedestrian was found a few metres away and had sustained fatal injuries. The patient was declared dead on the scene by paramedics‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“ER24 transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene for further investigations‚ Van Huyssteen said.

