Three family members slain in their shop

Eastern Cape police are investigating the triple murder of family members in Dutywa on Friday night.

Police spokesperson captain Jackson Manatha said community members tipped them off about the murder.

The father‚ 49‚ mother‚ 40‚ and their daughter‚ 8‚ were murdered in their shop in Nqabane Village.

“It looked like they were attacked with bush knives. It is not clear at this point in time how the community members found out about the murders of the family. The motive for the murders is also not yet known at this point in time‚” Manatha said.

No arrests have been made.