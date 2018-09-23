South Africa

Three medics wounded at accident scene

23 September 2018 - 14:15 By Timeslive
Image: SUPPLIED

Three medics from the ER24 Secunda branch at the scene of a collision on the R546 were struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said that one of them was in a critical condition while the other two medics sustained moderate injuries.

“They were transported to Mediclinic Highveld. The critically injured medic was later airlifted by ER24's medical helicopter to Johannesburg for further medical care‚” she said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet clear. Local police attended the scene.”

