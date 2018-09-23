South Africa

Tip-off leads to arrest of seven suspects in Mitchells Plain

23 September 2018 - 17:18 By Timeslive
Police arrested seven suspects at a business premises in Mitchells Plain on Friday night after a tip-off about a hijacked vehicle.
Police arrested seven suspects at a business premises in Mitchells Plain on Friday night after a tip-off about a hijacked vehicle.
Image: Esa Al Exander

A tip-off about a hijacked vehicle led to the arrest of seven suspects at a business premises in Mitchells Plain near Cape Town on Friday night.

Members of the Flying Squad also recovered the hijacked vehicle and seized an unlicensed firearm – a .38 special‚ with five rounds of ammunition, 168 mandrax tablets and stencils used to change vehicle identification credentials.

“Seven suspects‚ five males and two females aged between 19 and 40‚ were arrested and are due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday to face the charges against them‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

He said members of the Flying Squad were also responsible for the arrest of two suspects on Friday afternoon after searching the Athlone area for a black VW Polo which had been spotted at several armed robberies in the Peninsula.

“The vehicle in question was found at a mall in Athlone and the two male occupants aged 32 and 34 were arrested in possession of a 9mm firearm without a serial number and 17 rounds of ammunition‚ as well as four grams of cocaine.

“They are both wanted for an armed robbery perpetrated in Milnerton during July 2018. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Athlone on Tuesday.”

READ MORE

Man arrested for Phoenix triple murder to appear in court on Tuesday

The 45-year-old man arrested for a triple murder in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

Family of garage owner shot in 'hit' offers R50‚000 reward

The family of slain Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan are offering a R50‚000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of his killer.
News
3 days ago

Serial BMW carjacker gets 25 years in prison

A serial car hijacker who targeted new BMWs in a crime spree spanning three years has been jailed for an effective 25 years.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tanzania buries ferry disaster dead as toll hits 224 Africa
  2. Needle found in Australian strawberries sold in New Zealand World
  3. Goat found with knife in its back in Camps Bay South Africa
  4. Tip-off leads to arrest of seven suspects in Mitchells Plain South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X