Two killed‚ several injured in four-vehicle pile-up

23 September 2018 - 10:40 By Staff Writer
The cause of the accident was still being investigated by police.
Two people were killed and several others injured in a four-vehicle pile-up in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape late on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Buffalo Street and Grey Street intersection at about 5.30pm.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said that the driver of a mini-bus taxi‚ with 16 occupants‚ allegedly lost control and collided into a Toyota double cab which in turn crashed into a Chevrolet Cruz and Mercedes Benz.

"Two people from the mini-bus taxi were declared dead on the scene of the crash‚ others sustained injuries. The injured were transported to Grey Provincial Hospital for further medical assistance‚" Rantjie said.

"We would like to further warn motorists to exercise caution and take extra care when approaching intersections."

Rantjie added that the cause of the accident was still being investigated by police.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

