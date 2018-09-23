One of the three women who were murdered in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ on Friday was set to get married early next year and planned on going to Thailand for her honeymoon.

Denisha Govindsamy’s fiancé‚ Macaelin Padayachee‚ has poured his heart out in an emotional post on Facebook.

(https://www.facebook.com/macaelin/posts/1917768898314310)

“We wanted to have babies together‚ two sons. We wanted to get two cream Chow Chows [dogs] as pets. We were supposed to live happily ever after. Baby‚ every dream I had‚ every single one‚ was with you in it babe! Now every bit of [my] hopes and dreams are crushed. Words cannot explain the torture that’s going on in my heart knowing that I don’t have you no more. It’s a feeling that nobody can ever understand because nobody in the world could love the way we loved each other.”

Padayachee said Govindsamy was his best friend‚ soul mate and the love of his life.

“You taught me how to love. You [are] the only girl I ever loved and now I don’t have you. But I know you’re in a better place now. RIP my queen.”