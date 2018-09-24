Parliamentary manager Lennox Garane‚ who shot himself at work after being bullied by a manager‚ referred to four verses from the Old Testament book of Job in his suicide note.

The note from Garane‚ 57‚ a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division‚ was handed to mourners at a memorial service.

Headed “It’s A Protest Suicide”‚ it described how his life became a misery after a former ANC MP was appointed as his manager.