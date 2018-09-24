'Bullied' manager quoted verses from the Old Testament in suicide note
Parliamentary manager Lennox Garane‚ who shot himself at work after being bullied by a manager‚ referred to four verses from the Old Testament book of Job in his suicide note.
The note from Garane‚ 57‚ a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division‚ was handed to mourners at a memorial service.
Headed “It’s A Protest Suicide”‚ it described how his life became a misery after a former ANC MP was appointed as his manager.
The verses quoted in it were:
“Mortals‚ born of woman‚ are of few days and full of trouble.”
“They spring up like flowers and wither away; like fleeting shadows‚ they do not endure.”
“Do you fix your eye on them? Will you bring them before you for judgement?”
“Who can bring what is pure from the impure? No one!”
— Job 4: 1-4