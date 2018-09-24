Eastern Cape teacher who 'gave 58 lashes' faces assault charge
The department of education has confirmed that one of its teachers is facing trial on an assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge.
The Mbizana high school teacher allegedly dished out 58 lashes to a 16-year-old who failed to submit an assignment in July. The pupil’s arm is now fractured.
Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima on Sunday said he was unable to give further details.
The Dispatch understands the teacher was not suspended and is still at the school but the pupil has yet to return to class.
“We have to allow the law to take its course and [we] can only act after the court’s outcome. If the teacher is found guilty‚ he would definitely be fired‚” said Mtima.
While Mtima remained tight-lipped about the incident‚ a source said the teacher hit the pupil with a plastic pipe on the right hand.
“The teacher allegedly got angry with the pupil’s response as to why he did not do his assignment and hit the pupil on his right hand 58 times.