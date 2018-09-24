Exploring cyber-bullying and rape culture at South African universities
The culture of rape and cyber-bullying in institutions of higher learning reflect just how violent South Africa is as a country.
This was the message conveyed by gender activist Mandisa Khanyile at a “your body your rights” dialogue on cyber-bullying and rape culture in institutions hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg on Friday.
She said online sexual violence could not be separated from the rape culture as “a lot of the abuse starts with the dehumanisation of people on the internet. There is a lack of humanity‚ a lack of understanding on the right to dignity‚ and it starts with cyber-bullying. “Because people are behind the keyboard they don’t humanise the subject‚ they do and say whatever they want about people’s bodies‚ families and so forth and not actually care or have any consequences. This mob mentality has become incredibly problematic and it has shifted into learning spaces‚” she said.
She said though this was widespread in society‚ institutions were not doing enough to tackle the issue or ensure safe environments for students. Universities needed to stop handling rape cases internally‚ trying to save face‚ but rather refer them to the police in order for justice to be served.
“Perpetrators get to live their best lives because the worst the university does is expel them. Survivors end up attending classes with their rapists. That is completely absurd.
“A lot more needs to be done in terms of safety on campus: in travel systems‚ unisex residences. A regulation needs to be out in place‚ not just for women but also gender non-conforming people‚ homosexuals‚ individuals. Lesbian women and gay people are targeted on campus‚ corrective rape happens all the time‚ we know this‚” Khanyile said.
In her view‚ the country’s violent past indicated that “something has happened to us as a country that we need to recover from. The violence in schools is shocking‚ teachers getting stabbed. It says a lot about who we are as a people. We need to start a process of healing and actually learn new ways of doing things.”
Social media campaigns like #MeToo‚ #MenAreTrash and #TotalShutDown had a long-term impact. “Hashtags are impactful. Something is happening on the ground; women are getting more enlightened on their rights‚ their own agency and saying no‚” she said.
She cited as an example an incident in which a video of a University of Fort Hare student violently kicking a woman was immediately followed up by a group of female protesters who took him to task for his actions.
“I was so proud of that. Women are taking things into their own hands and understanding that we are our own keepers.
“I belong to a social media group of feminists and during the #MenAreTrash campaign a woman found the space to be relevant for her to speak about her ordeal. She said that she had a miscarriage after some violence from a man. Then this man came and started slut-shaming the woman and saying she probably had an abortion and so forth‚” Khanyile said.
After the comments‚ people followed up. The man was identified and‚ later‚ lost his job.
“Two weeks later he committed suicide. And this is where activism can sometimes lead to harm. We need a balance‚” she said.
The use of algorithms to regulate how people communicate on social media was not enough and had many shortfalls‚ she cautioned.
“For example‚ a day ago a man posted a status saying rape is not as bad as abortion. The post was reported by at least 50 people but it’s still there. And there were violent things that were said in that post about women and body shaming. But I think because it was not hitting the code words‚ so they can’t easily pick it up‚” she added.
According to her‚ language policies play a significant role in how far people can go to be abusive towards one another in online spaces.
“Because they don’t have proper translations in place‚ I can say something sexually violent to you in my home language and get away with it.”