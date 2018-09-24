The culture of rape and cyber-bullying in institutions of higher learning reflect just how violent South Africa is as a country.

This was the message conveyed by gender activist Mandisa Khanyile at a “your body your rights” dialogue on cyber-bullying and rape culture in institutions hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg on Friday.

She said online sexual violence could not be separated from the rape culture as “a lot of the abuse starts with the dehumanisation of people on the internet. There is a lack of humanity‚ a lack of understanding on the right to dignity‚ and it starts with cyber-bullying. “Because people are behind the keyboard they don’t humanise the subject‚ they do and say whatever they want about people’s bodies‚ families and so forth and not actually care or have any consequences. This mob mentality has become incredibly problematic and it has shifted into learning spaces‚” she said.

She said though this was widespread in society‚ institutions were not doing enough to tackle the issue or ensure safe environments for students. Universities needed to stop handling rape cases internally‚ trying to save face‚ but rather refer them to the police in order for justice to be served.