The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) is leading by example when it comes to good governance and administration‚ says Minister Rob Davies.

The department has achieved a clean audit from the auditor-general in the 2017/2018 financial year. The latest audit report shows an increase in clean audits for the department's portfolio‚ from 60% in the 2016/17 financial year to 78% in 2017/18.

"The clean audit is an indication that the department is committed to good governance and clean administration that will lead to better service delivery to the department’s stakeholders‚ investors and aspiring entrepreneurs‚" the trade minister said in a statement.

He attributed the clean audit to compliance with relevant laws and regulations‚ leading by example‚ ethical leadership‚ accurate reporting and curbing wasteful expenditure.