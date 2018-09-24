The Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa has called for an end to xenophobic attacks and intolerance‚ so that asylum seekers‚ refugees and migrants can also celebrate their cultural diversity.

Thifulufheli Sinthumule‚ spokesperson for the consortium‚ said in a statement on Monday that there was‚ for many‚ little to celebrate on Heritage Day.

“How can the day be celebrated when there is deep hatred‚ intolerance and xenophobic attacks by South Africans against non-nationals - the already vulnerable groups of asylum seekers‚ refugees and migrants in the communities?” asked Sinthumule.

“This day aims to unite the South African communities regardless of nationality through cultural diversity in order to promote a peaceful and cohesive society‚ free from prejudice‚ hatred‚ xenophobia and intolerance.