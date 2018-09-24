Limpopo bus crash driver caught trying to flee SA
Limpopo police on Monday revealed that the driver involved in a tragic bus accident on the N1 in Limpopo which claimed the lives of nine passengers was arrested after trying to flee South Africa.
The driver was arrested while trying to cross the border into Zimbabwe after he had been discharged from hospital‚ said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe. "As the process of intensive investigations by the police was unfolding‚ especially on the possible cause of that accident‚ he disappeared following his discharge from hospital and fled towards the Beit Bridge port of entry‚" said Ngoepe. "The police were then tipped off‚ they swiftly responded and subsequently‚ the driver was caught hidden inside the goods trailer trying to illegally cross the border to Zimbabwe."
He was arrested and will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The man faces nine charges of culpable homicide and could face an additional charge related to his attempt to flee the country.
The deadly accident happened early on Friday on the N1 heading towards Gauteng. "It is alleged that the bus was travelling from the direction of Polokwane towards Gauteng province when the driver lost control and it overturned‚" said Ngoepe.
"The bus was carrying 61 occupants including the driver and the crew. Nine out of 61 were certified dead at the scene. The 52 other injured people including the driver were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment‚" he added. Ngoepe said efforts to identify the deceased were still ongoing.