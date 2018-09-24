South Africa

Nelson Mandela's legacy lives on at the UN in New York

24 September 2018 - 15:48 By Naledi Shange
President Cyril Ramaphosa presents the life-size statue of Nelson Mandela to the United Nations on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa. The statue will be located at the United Nations General Assembly Hall.
President Cyril Ramaphosa presents the life-size statue of Nelson Mandela to the United Nations on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa. The statue will be located at the United Nations General Assembly Hall.
Image: The Presidency via Twitter

A life-size statue of the late former president Nelson Mandela was unveiled at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York in the US on Monday.

According to the Presidency‚ it is the only life-size statue to have been erected at the UN.“At 1.9 metres tall‚ the Nelson Mandela Statue is the only life-size statue at the United Nations headquarters‚ signifying the role he played in unifying the world under the banner of peace and conflict resolution‚” the Presidency said. The statue was created by Andre Prinsloo and Andre Otto. Prinsloo‚ along with Ruhan Janse van Vuuren‚ also worked on the nine-metre bronze Mandela statue that towers over the gardens at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

The Presidency said this particular statue was relevant to the UN.

“The statue is modelled after the day Nelson Mandela delivered his first speech to the United Nations Special Committee on Apartheid on June 22 1990. He urged the United Nations to maintain sanctions against South Africa until apartheid was abolished‚” it said.

Ramaphosa and a government delegation are in the US for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly that runs until Thursday. They will also take part in what has been dubbed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit‚ a high-level plenary meeting convened by the president of the General Assembly‚ Maria Espinosa‚ in honour of the centenary of the birth of South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

During the summit‚ Ramaphosa is expected to outline South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities. These include the country’s land reform programme aimed at fostering greater stability‚ inclusiveness and transformation within the South African economy.

