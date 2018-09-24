Nelson Mandela's legacy lives on at the UN in New York

According to the Presidency‚ it is the only life-size statue to have been erected at the UN.

“At 1.9 metres tall‚ the Nelson Mandela Statue is the only life-size statue at the United Nations headquarters‚ signifying the role he played in unifying the world under the banner of peace and conflict resolution‚” the Presidency said.

The statue was created by Andre Prinsloo and Andre Otto. Prinsloo‚ along with Ruhan Janse van Vuuren‚ who also worked on the nine-metre bronze Mandela statue that towers over the gardens at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.