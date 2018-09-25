Uber driver Matthew*‚ who has taken more than 30‚000 trips over a three-year period – the most in South Africa – says one of his memorable rides was when he sped a heavily pregnant woman on the brink of giving birth to hospital.

In contrast‚ there were some super slow‚ extra cautious trips he has had to take when he transported precious cargo – newborn babies on their very first trip home after being discharged from hospital.

“I’ve given rides to all ages‚ colours‚ religions‚ and genders. South Africa is truly the definition of a rainbow nation‚” Matthew said in a statement released by the electronic cab hailing company.

He was one of scores of partner-drivers who joined Uber in celebrating its fifth birthday earlier this month. Matthew says he is convinced that he was born to be on the road.

“I always knew I wanted more in life‚ I wanted to travel and explore‚ discover and learn. I knew that an office job was not for me‚” said the driver‚ who operates around Cape Town.

“[Driving] spoke to my need to travel and ... I was able to meet people from all over the world‚” he said.

In his three years with Uber‚ Matthew has managed to buy three vehicles and employ two other drivers. During his many trips and encounters with people from different nations‚ Matthew said he has learnt a few things‚ including the ability to say “hello” in numerous languages‚ like Spanish‚ Arabic‚ Mandarin and Portuguese.

He has also learnt more about himself – including an enjoyment of rock ’n roll music. He took a liking to the music after a passenger insisted on listening to what he dubbed an “insane mix”.

“From my riders‚ I’ve felt like I’ve explored the world. The stories they have shared are almost like we’ve shared the experiences together. For me‚ the riders are my tickets into new countries‚” Matthew said.

*The driver does not wish to disclose his full name.