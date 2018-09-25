The Save the Vaal Environment (Save) has called for someone to be held accountable and even face jail time for the sewerage that has been running into the Vaal River for years.

The call was made by Save during its presentation during an inquiry conducted by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into the sewerage which is running into the Vaal River.

“Our recommendation is that the necessary authorities must take full responsibilities for the sewerage‚ get the necessary funding from Treasury to stop the pollution and the breakdown of the Vaal River system.

"The best way to resolve the ongoing sins is to hold people accountable … take them to court and put them in jail for what has happened to the people of Vaal and the people using the river for their lives‚” said Malcolm Plant‚ chairperson of Save.