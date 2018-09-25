Cape Town activists shut roads in anti-poverty protest

Working class activists closed numerous roads on the Cape Flats at the start of a “total shutdown” of the city on Tuesday.

There were reports of teargas being fired by the SA Police Service‚ and the City of Cape Town said the provincial joint operations centre had received information that live ammunition had been fired in Kensington.

Roads closed shortly after the protests began at 5am included Ottery Road and Voortrekker Road. Bellville taxi rank was also reportedly closed. Proclaiming that nothing has changed for them since the fall of apartheid‚ the activists said they aimed to close as many of the city’s key roads as possible.