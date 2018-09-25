South Africa

Credibility of witness in Coligny teen murder trial questioned

25 September 2018 - 19:46 By Boitumelo Tshehle
murder accused Pieter Dooreward and Phillip Schutte have been accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu
murder accused Pieter Dooreward and Phillip Schutte have been accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu
Image: Tiro Ramatlhatse

The credibility of evidence given by a witness in the case of two Coligny men accused of killing teenager Matlhomola Mosweu last year has been brought into question.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are standing trial for allegedly killing Mosweu for stealing sunflower heads.

The pair's defence lawyers poked holes in the evidence given by witness Bonakele Pakisi whom they claimed had contradicted himself in his testimony.

On Tuesday state advocate Rapula Molefe insisted that the contents of Pakisi's testimony were credible.

He asked the court to consider all the evidence and decide whether Pakisi’s evidence was reliable or not and to decide whether the truth had been told despite any shortcoming.

Both accused denied seeing Pakisi on the day of the incident and told the court that they only saw him during the inspection in loco in March this year.

Coligny teen 'killed' for R60 worth of sunflower heads

A Coligny teenager was allegedly killed for about R60 worth of sunflower heads‚ the North West High Court heard on Thursday.
News
19 days ago

The court heard that in his police statement‚ Pakisi had said that the motorbike driven by one of the accused was in front of the bakkie‚ but in his testimony he said the motorbike was behind the bakkie.

He further told the police in a statement that Schutte took the Captain Morgan whiskey from the passenger seat and gave it to him to drink‚ but in his court evidence he said that Dooreward was the one who took the alcohol from the bakkie.

Pakisi further said in a police statement that Mosweu was thrown off the bakkie three times‚ yet in court he testified that it was once and that he was not sure about the other two occasions.

Molefe said those contradictions were clearly not material contradictions.

“What is material is that accused number two was on the motorbike and accused number one was driving the bakkie.

Poor farmer kills himself as standoff delays EU funding

These are some of the devastating casualties in a standoff between the National Treasury and the department of trade & industry
Business
2 days ago

“What is material is that Pakisi was given alcohol to drink and what is material is that the deceased was thrown from the bakkie‚ which was consistent with what Dr Moraad said‚” Molefe told the court.

He said both accused also contradicted themselves as they told the police that Mosweu had jumped from the moving bakkie but testified in court that they assumed that he had jumped off the bakkie.

“It is submitted that the above mentioned attack during the cross-examination did not suggest that his evidence was not corroborated‚” Molefe said.

“The purpose of such statements was to obtain details of an offence in order to decide whether or not to institute a prosecution.

Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing farmworker

A Western Cape farmer‚ Martin Visser‚ was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for the murder of a farmworker‚ Adam Pieterse.
News
1 month ago

“A critical analysis boils down to the following: What evidence is more important than police statements? It’s a subject of cross-examination‚ which is a very crucial element of fairness and justice‚” Molefe said as he closed his argument.

Advocate Hennie du Plessis‚ who represented Doorewaard‚ said all the discrepancies were evaluated on a holistic basis.

He said there was no supporting or corroborating evidence for any of the allegations that Pakisi brought.

“If this honourable court looks at the objective‚ independent‚ definable evidence before court‚ I respectfully so submit that it does not support Pakisi’s version and in actual fact it is more consistent with the version of the accused‚” he said.

The case was postponed to October 17 for judgment.

- SowetanLIVE

Most read

  1. WATCH | US actor Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison World
  2. Credibility of witness in Coligny teen murder trial questioned South Africa
  3. Government ‘studying’ petition to release jailed king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo South Africa
  4. KZN transport MEC calls for meeting after taxi killing South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X