Credibility of witness in Coligny teen murder trial questioned

The credibility of evidence given by a witness in the case of two Coligny men accused of killing teenager Matlhomola Mosweu last year has been brought into question.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are standing trial for allegedly killing Mosweu for stealing sunflower heads.

The pair's defence lawyers poked holes in the evidence given by witness Bonakele Pakisi whom they claimed had contradicted himself in his testimony.

On Tuesday state advocate Rapula Molefe insisted that the contents of Pakisi's testimony were credible.

He asked the court to consider all the evidence and decide whether Pakisi’s evidence was reliable or not and to decide whether the truth had been told despite any shortcoming.

Both accused denied seeing Pakisi on the day of the incident and told the court that they only saw him during the inspection in loco in March this year.