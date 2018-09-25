Sydenham Community Policing Forum spokesman Satish Dhupelia said the shootouts were a growing concern in the area.

“In the last four days there have been reports of about three different shootouts taking place at Sydenham Heights‚” Dhupelia told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

In one of those shootouts‚ it has since emerged‚ police officers responding to the scene came under fire.

Dhupelia said that they suspected that the incidents were drug-related and that they had engaged with police to come up with a strategy for patrolling the area. He said no one had been killed or injured during the gun battles.

“Residents are obviously frightened because of these shootouts and as a community forum we have been engaging with the police to set up a task force to deal with this concerning issues‚” he said.