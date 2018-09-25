Gun battles rock Durban in suspected drug turf war
Residents of Sydenham‚ Durban‚ are living in fear after a series of shootouts over an alleged drug turf war.
In an intense 22-second video shared on social media on Saturday‚ a group of men can be seen chasing each other through Durban's Sydenham Heights‚ a three block flat complex. In the background a series of gunshots can clearly be heard.
Drug Turf war in Sydenham Heights Durban pic.twitter.com/tOgBfvwx4C— Sammy 🧚🏼♀️ (@samanthe_H) September 22, 2018
Sydenham Community Policing Forum spokesman Satish Dhupelia said the shootouts were a growing concern in the area.
“In the last four days there have been reports of about three different shootouts taking place at Sydenham Heights‚” Dhupelia told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.
In one of those shootouts‚ it has since emerged‚ police officers responding to the scene came under fire.
Dhupelia said that they suspected that the incidents were drug-related and that they had engaged with police to come up with a strategy for patrolling the area. He said no one had been killed or injured during the gun battles.
“Residents are obviously frightened because of these shootouts and as a community forum we have been engaging with the police to set up a task force to deal with this concerning issues‚” he said.
One resident who lives in the complex and who asked not to be named said: “I am feeling very unsafe and very insecure. This has been going on for some time now."
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police had responded to a shootout at the three blocks of flats on Monday night.
“Sydenham police received complaint of a shooting at Sydenham Heights. On arrival at the said place‚ unknown suspects opened fire at the members before fleeing the scene. No injuries or arrests were made. The motive for the shooting is unknown‚” said Gwala.