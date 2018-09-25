The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says the relaxing of entry requirements for foreign minors arriving in South Africa did not go far enough to remove barriers affecting tourism.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday that rather than requiring all foreign minors to carry documentation proving parental consent for travel‚ the department would instead strongly recommend that travellers carried this documentation.

“Our immigration officials will only insist on documentation by exception – in high-risk situations – rather than for all travellers‚ in line with practice by several other countries.

“Rather than denying entry where documentation is absent‚ travellers will be given an opportunity to prove parental consent. South African minors will still be required to prove parental consent when leaving our borders‚" Gigaba said.